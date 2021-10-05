Manitoba legislature resumes Wednesday with budget top of mind

The Manitoba Legislature is set to resume on Wednesday with the completion of Budget 2021 top of mind.

The province said a condensed two-week fall sitting of the third session of the 42nd legislature will begin on Wednesday, with a focus on completing the Budget 2021 financial process.

“This year’s provincial budget has a number of measures to provide financial relief for Manitobans while providing significant funding to our health-care system to protect Manitobans during the pandemic,” said Premier and government house leader Kelvin Goertzen in a news release.

Along with the budget, the PC government is expected to withdraw five pieces of legislation – including Bill 64, the controversial education reform bill.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Wab Kinew said while the conservatives plan to ditch the five bills, he said there are still plans to cut senior care, reform education, and increase Hydro bills.

He said the Manitoba NDP is challenging Heather Stefanson and Shelley Glover – the two people vying to become premier – to reject the proposed budget that was drafted under former premier Brian Pallister.

"The PCs are still making the same mistakes heading into the fourth wave as they did in the second and third waves, and we saw how disastrous that was for Manitobans," Kinew said.

"The leadership candidates and the PC party should tell the people of this province, are they for Mr. Pallister's budget, or are they against it?"

The provincial government said it also intends to pass the disability support act Bill 72, along with amendments to the Manitoba Assistance Act.

The legislative assembly will be sitting on Oct. 6 to 8, and Oct. 12 to 14. The province said two-thirds of the assembly will be there in person, while the rest will be participating virtually.