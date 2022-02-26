Manitoba Liberals apologize for posting red dress with words 'overthrow the government'

The Manitoba Liberal Party has apologized for posting in its online shop a red dress showing the words 'overthrow the government', which the party says was put online by a volunteer without permission.

The party came under fire Saturday after posting the dress on its official Manitoba Liberals Shop online. NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine, House Leader of the Official Opposition, blasted the party on Twitter.

Really @MBLiberalParty?



You really think it’s appropriate to use a #RedDress, the honouring symbol of #MMIWG2S, adorned with seditious messaging, in this political climate, as a fundraising prop?



You’re just not ready. #ThisIsABadTake pic.twitter.com/DBWUxgC2vg

"All of it together was pretty grotesque," Fontaine told CTV News.

She said the red dress has become a symbol for the MMIWG2S movement, to honour and raise awareness for the missing and murdered. Red Dress Day in Canada is May 5.

"It is incredibly problematic for any political party to try and attempt to make money for their next election on the backs of the symbol of MMIWG2S and using seditious language in the current climate that we're at."

The Manitoba Liberal Party issued an apology Saturday morning on Twitter, saying the item was placed in the Liberal's online store without approval. The party said the volunteer has stepped down.

The Manitoba Liberal Party would like to apologize for the item that was placed in our online store by a volunteer without approval. That volunteer has stepped down from their role. We are very sorry and have strengthened our processes so that it will not happen again.

"This was an unacceptable and unauthorized post by a volunteer with a statement that does not reflect our values as a party. It has been removed and we are taking actions to ensure it does not happen again," a spokesperson for the Manitoba Liberal Party told CTV News in an email.

They said the item was removed Saturday morning and no sales had been made.