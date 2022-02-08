Manitoba Liberals call for end to Freedom Convoy protest in Winnipeg

The Manitoba Liberals are calling for an end to the Freedom Convoy protest in Winnipeg, while others want to see action to address, "persistent noise and street-level harassment."

On Monday, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said he wants protesters in the Freedom Convoy to go. This comes as the demonstration stretches into its fourth night outside the Manitoba Legislature.

"We condemn the lawless activities that have been taking place there, and the disorder that has been happening around the rally, and frankly the misery that these so-called protesters have been inflicting on the residents of the area," Lamont said.

He called the protest an occupation, adding he is concerned the convoy is blocking emergency services.

Lamont also condemned the hit-and-run Friday night that left four people at the protest injured.

"It is absolutely terrible that people were injured in a car accident and we expect that and hope that the individual responsible will face justice," Lamont said. "But we should not pretend that when we have two sides that are wrong, that we should be picking sides. Wrongdoing does not justify wrongdoing and law breaking does not justify law breaking."

The protest has prompted the postponement of an event for breast cancer at the Legislature.

The Chemo Savvy Dragon Boat Team—a team of breast cancer survivors—had intended to launch its 25th anniversary season by lighting the Manitoba Legislature pink on Wednesday. However, organizers said the event has been pushed back due to the ongoing demonstration.

Organizers said they plan to hold the celebration later in February or March.

One city councillor told CTV News the convoy is affecting residents' sense of safety.

"As a councillor, I've heard from my residents just how noisy and disturbing and how concerned residents are with respect to street-level harassment and not feeling safe," Rollins said.

She signed an open letter asking for immediate action to address, "persistent noise and street-level harassment."

Leah Gazan, MP for Winnipeg Centre, and Uzoma Asagwara, MLA for Union Station also signed it.

Rollins stopped short of calling for the convoy to be removed, but said while it's here people should be able to enjoy downtown as they normally would, and support businesses in the area if they can.

Winnipeg police ask people heading downtown to avoid the area around the legislature.

Memorial Boulevard continues to be blocked by vehicles, though as of Monday evening traffic was still flowing along Broadway.

Winnipeg police told CTV News that rally organizers continue to be respectful and willing to communicate.