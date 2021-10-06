Manitoba Liberals call for plan to address surgery backlogs

The Manitoba Liberals are calling for a plan to deal with the growing backlog of medical procedures in Winnipeg.

The party says people are waiting between one and two-and-a-half years for some procedures and surgeries, including hip and knee replacements.

The Liberals want the provincial government to work with doctors and health care professionals to come up with a solution.

Liberal Health Critic Jon Gerrard said a particular focus needs to be placed on rebuilding eye care in Manitoba. He said despite the Eye Care Centre of Excellence at the Misericordia Health Centre, waitlists for cataracts and other eye procedures continue to grow.

"We need to go from where we are now, which is terrible in terms of long wait lines, not just to the bad that it was before the pandemic. We need to go to a good place where people can get their surgeries quickly,” Gerrard said.

According to Shared Health, about 30,000 non-urgent and elective surgeries have been deferred since last March, adding it’s a difficult number to find because, throughout the pandemic, many surgeons stopped scheduling surgeries they knew were likely to be postponed, and many people delayed seeking care due to COVID-19 concerns.

In response to the Liberals’ call to action, a provincial spokesperson said if surgeries are delayed, it's not due to budgetary concerns.

"Our government committed $50 million to address the surgical and diagnostic backlog in the 2021 budget," a statement from the province said in part.

The province also said it is looking at contracting with partners to provide thousands of procedures that can be performed outside of hospitals.