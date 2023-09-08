Manitoba Liberals promise medicare coverage for mental health services

The Manitoba Liberal Party is promising to cover mental health services under medicare and let patients see a registered psychologist free of charge.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says he would also cover burnout and mental injuries for employees under the Workers Compensation Board.

He says investing in mental health services can cut overall health costs by 20 per cent or more.

The Liberals are also promising to expand psychology training at post-secondary institutions, as well as fund a referral line for addiction treatment that would be open 24 hours a day.

The Liberals released their full platform earlier this week, which includes $1 billion in new spending and tax hikes on some income earners and property owners.

The Liberals are hoping to add to the three legislature seats they have in the Oct. 3 election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023