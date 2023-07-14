Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries plan strike, province-wide walkout

Employees with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are planning a one-day province-wide walkout next week, the workers' union announced Friday.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) – which represents around 1,400 liquor and lotteries employees – said they were presented a final offer that wasn't "fair or realistic" and has since served a strike notice.

"This is absolutely not the position our members wanted to be in, but frankly we were forced here," said Kyle Ross, the MGEU president, in a news release.

The strike will take effect on July 19, the same day employees plan to hold the walkout. The walkout will include all employees at public Liquor Marts, those at the Liquor Distribution Centre and supporting business operations.

Ross said the last offer the union received wouldn't help employees with the rising cost of living or make up the ground lost while employees have been without a contract, which has been since March 2022.

"It certainly would help retain the workers who are leaving for better pay at places like Walmart and Sobeys."

When the strike comes into effect, the MGEU said employees will be refusing overtime and more details will be announced in the following days if a deal can't be reached.

"Our hope is to prevent this strike action and get back to the negotiating table."