Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to implement COVID-19 vaccine policy

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine policy at the start of next year.

According to a spokesperson for the Crown corporation, employees will have to choose to voluntarily provide proof of full vaccination or take part in rapid testing.

This policy will come into effect on Jan. 10, 2022, and includes all employees working or attending Manitoba Liquor and Lottery locations, as well as employees who attend partner sites.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is a Crown corporation of the Province of Manitoba, which announced its own vaccine policy earlier in the year.

At the end of August, the Manitoba government announced that certain designated provincial employees would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing. These designated workers include direct health-care providers, educational and child-care workers, and public servants who work in high-risk settings with direct contact with the public.