Manitobans could soon be paid more for participating in jury duty.

Currently, there are two bills before the Manitoba legislature that propose changes to the province’s court system. One of these bills would see increased pay for people on jury duty and ensure jurors are compensated for their service from the start.

This bill would also make it so people with criminal convictions could serve on juries, as long as they weren’t convicted of a an indictable or more serious offence.

Another bill before the province’s legislature would set shorter time limits for civil litigation.

The proposed law would establish a two-year limit for most civil proceedings, with some exceptions such as sexual assault.