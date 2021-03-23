Manitoba’s top doctor said the province is looking at the possibility of having different rules for vaccinated and non-vaccinated residents.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, was asked if Manitoba could get to a point where vaccinated people will be following a separate set of rules.

“We’re, of course, looking at that and how we can best protect Manitobans’ interest with continuing our process of reopening things,” Roussin said.

He said the more Manitobans that get vaccinated, the more of a chance there is that the province eases restrictions.

“I think the message is that Manitobans who want to be done with this pandemic, want these restrictions done, the best way to do that is to get vaccinated as soon as you become eligible,” Roussin said.

Roussin added the province will provide more information on this idea in the future.

As of Tuesday morning, Manitobans 65 years old and older, and First Nations Manitobans 45 years old and older, can book a vaccine appointment.