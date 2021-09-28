Manitoba looking for input to improve campground reservation service

Campers and provincial park users are being given the opportunity to provide input to help the Manitoba government improve its campground reservation service.

On Tuesday morning, Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard announced an online EngageMB survey to help the province create a reliable, convenient and fair booking system.

“We have collected feedback from campers who encountered difficulties making reservations this year and in years past,” Guillemard said in a news release.

“We are looking to make the process easier for campers and are seeking to validate our understanding of the suggestions received. We also need additional feedback on some potential program shifts that could assist campers booking vacations.”

The province noted that this past spring it saw a record-breaking number of people try to reserve campsites.

Its current booking system offers staggered booking dates, with the goal of spacing out the rush of people trying to book specific sites. However, the province added, as more people have been using the booking system, long lines and technical issues have caused delays and kicked some people out of the queue before they completed their reservations.

This is why Manitoba is now seeking public feedback to improve the booking system. Its goal is to make it easier for people in the short term, while also looking to replace the system entirely.

Guillemard added that improving the reservation system is a key part of the development of a broader strategy to improve the province’s provincial parks.

Anyone who would like to complete the survey and share their ideas can do so online.