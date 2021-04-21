Manitoba lowers age eligibility for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Wednesday

For the third consecutive day, Manitoba has lowered the age eligibility for people to book an appointment for the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at supersites.

On Wednesday, the province lowered the eligibility age to 50 years old and older for the general population, and 30 years old and older for First Nations individuals.

On Tuesday, the eligibility was set at 52 years and older, and 32 years and older for First Nations.

The age eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine remains at 40 years old and older.

The news comes the same day as Manitoba added several frontline positions to the vaccine eligibility list, including police officers and firefighters.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba has administered 364,389 doses of vaccine. Of this total, 293,995 are first doses and 70,394 are second doses.

People can book an appointment online or by calling 1-844-626-8222