Manitoba lowers age eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccine

Manitoba has once again lowered the age eligibility requirements for members of the general public to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a supersite.

On Monday, Manitoba announced Individuals aged 54 and older, and First Nations people aged 34 and older, can now book appointments at vaccine supersites.

This comes two days after the province’s eligibility was set at 56 and older for the general public, and 36 and older for First Nations people.

On Monday, Manitoba changed the eligibility for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, saying people aged 40 and older are able to receive the shot. AstraZeneca was previously not available to those under 55 due to a rare risk of blood clots.

As of April 18, 341,926 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to people 18 and older in Manitoba. Of those doses, 272,104 are first doses and 69,822 are second doses.