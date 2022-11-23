Manitoba makes changes to monkeypox vaccine appointments
The Manitoba government is making changes to how eligible people can book their monkeypox vaccination appointment.
On Tuesday, the province announced that beginning on Nov. 28, appointments will be available through local public health offices. A full list of public health offices can be found online.
Manitoba noted that as of Nov. 28, appointments won’t be available through the online booking tool or the central vaccine phone line.
As of Monday, 1,361 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been given to eligible Manitobans. There has been one confirmed case of the virus in the province.
Following the next update on Dec. 13, online data regarding monkeypox will be updated every four weeks.
More information about monkeypox and who is eligible for the vaccine can be found on the Manitoba government’s website.
