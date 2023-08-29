Manitoba man, 73, accused of assaulting another with chainsaw

A 73-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted another man with a chainsaw on Monday.

According to Manitou RCMP, officers were called to a home in Somerset at approximately 1:25 p.m., after receiving a report someone broke into a home and used bear spray and a chainsaw to assault a man.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man injured. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving, Mounties found the suspect and arrested him without incident. A mini electric chainsaw was seized by police.

The 73-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was taken into custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

The investigation into the incident continues.