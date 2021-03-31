Manitoba man accused of causing disturbance over mandatory mask rule at business

A 51-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a business after refusing to wear a mask.

Russell RCMP were called to the report of a disturbance at a business on Main Street in Inglis, Man. According to RCMP, a man entered the business without a mask, and when he was reminded about the public health orders, he proceeded to become angry and belligerent. The man allegedly refused to put a mask on, and then started banging his fists on the counter and against a plastic partition where the employee was standing.

RCMP said the man left the store for a few minutes, but returned and was still acting belligerent.

He was located a short time later at his own place of business and, according to RCMP, continued to be belligerent to officers. He was arrested.

The man is facing charges of mischief, causing a disturbance and two fines of $298 each for not wearing a mask. He is also facing a $5,000 for not wearing a mask at his own business. The charges have not been tested in court.

He was released from custody with conditions and will appear in court on June 23.