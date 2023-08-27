Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.

A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.

“A tractor trailer unit (TTU) carrying wood chips drove off Highway 17A near Middle Lake Road on Aug. 25,” said police in a news release.

“Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Pellatt United Firefighters and Kenora Emergency Medical Services attended after reports of a TTU that had left the roadway and was down an embankment.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, said the OPP.

“The lone occupant was not injured,” said police.

The highway was closed briefly as first responders ensured the safety or the roadway and of all present at the crash.

A photo released by police shows the TTU rolled on its side down and embankment.

The commercial driver from Manitoba was charged with careless driving at the scene.

Careless driving is not a criminal offence, but under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, a conviction can lead to a fine of up to $2,000, jail time of up to six months, a driver's license suspension of up to two years and six demerit points.

“The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education,” said police.

“If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

This following statistics released earlier this summer showing 2022 had the highest number of transport truck collisions and fatalities in 10 years.