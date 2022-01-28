Manitoba man charged with 88 child pornography, luring offences; RCMP believe there are more victims

Manitoba RCMP has charged a 26-year-old man with 88 offences related to online child luring and child pornography, and believes there might be more victims.

Jaime Mari Adri Centeno of Neepawa was arrested on Wednesday by the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). The charges against him include 34 counts of child luring, 21 counts of making child pornography, eight counts of invitation to sexual touching, and five counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is also charged with five counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child and failing to comply with a release order, along with charges for transmitting and possessing child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child, obtaining sexual services for consideration, and Obstructing Justice.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP said Centeno was previously arrested in March 2018 on charges of extortion, possession of child pornography, and luring. He was released from custody with conditions to appear in Brandon Provincial Court, where the charges remain.

According to RCMP, Centeno was involved in a traffic stop on April 18, 2021, and was allegedly breaching his court conditions, and the ICE Unit became involved. He was arrested on April 28 and has been in custody since that time.

The investigation revealed Centeno was allegedly communicating extensively with girls under the age of 18. He allegedly posed as a teenage boy using Snapchat, spoke to the girls, requested sexual photos from them and met some of them in person. The victims were all between 11 and 17 years old and the alleged communication took place between March 2019 and April 2021.

In a statement, RCMP said they’re concerned there are more victims, saying Centeno used multiple names of Snapchat. The names he used include:

kingmac6675;

itsjaaaay1;

brandonnjay6493;

jaimec044;

privateaccn2021;

neepawanoypi2; and

jcntno2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.

Centeno remains in custody and will appear in Brandon Provincial Court on February 10.