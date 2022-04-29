Manitoba man charged with child pornography offences: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP said a 35-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after a Morris, Man. home was searched earlier this week.

Police said its internet child exploitation unit received several complaints from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre about the possession of child pornography in southern Manitoba.

As a result of the complaint, Mounties said investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday of a home on Willow Drive in Morris.

Police said during the search, officers found evidence to support additional drug and firearm-related offences. RCMP said officers seized firearms, ammunition, weapons, cash, along with about 60 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Andrew Gray, 35, of Morris was arrested at the scene and charged with a slew of child pornography and possession offences.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

He was remanded into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.