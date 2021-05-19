Manitoba man wins record-setting Lotto 6/49 prize, finishes chores before telling anyone

The identity of the Manitoban who won the $27.5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot has been revealed.

Keith Spulnick, who is from Fraserwood, said he couldn't believe that he won the May 12 draw.

Spulnick said he checked his numbers a few times and then did some chores before he told his wife about the big win.

"She didn't believe me, asked, 'are you sure that's not $27,000?'" he said in a news release sent by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation along with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

"It was pretty surreal for us."

The winning numbers for the ticket were 30,35,39,42,46 and 48 and Spulnick bought the ticket at Riverton Shop Easy at 65 Main St. in Riverton.

Spulnick said he has had medical trouble recently and that has caused some financial problems for his family.

But now with the win, he added he never wants his family to worry about money.

"I am still in shock. I know it's a big amount. I don't know what it is exactly going to entail after this. It's the best, it's the best thing to ever happen in my life."

He added he plans to get himself out of debt in the immediate future.

So far, Spulnick said his family has bought a new truck and will use it to travel with a new trailer when life is back to normal.

Spulnick's win is the fourth in Manitoba this year that is over $1 million, and it is the largest Lotto 6/49 win in the province's history.