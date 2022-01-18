Manitoba man dead after snowmobile crashes into fence

A 72-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile crashed into a fence in the R.M. of Springfield on Monday.

The crash took place around 2:25 p.m. in a field near a rural property on Pleasant Road.

When RCMP officers got to the scene, they were flagged down by a group of people who were providing medical help to the snowmobile driver.

Mounties investigated and determined that a 72-year-old man from the R.M. of Springfield was driving a snowmobile in the field when he crashed into a fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers noted the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the incident.

RCMP continues to investigate.