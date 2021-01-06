RCMP officers in The Pas, Man., are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen in several weeks.

On Monday around 7:45 a.m., officers received a report that no one had seen 54-year-old Barry Byrtus in several weeks.

Mounties went to Byrtus’ home and found mail piled up at the door. They also didn’t find any recent signs that someone had been living there.

Police officers describe Byrtus as five foot eight and about 154 pounds. They are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Byrtus’ location is asked to contact RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.