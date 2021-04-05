Manitoba man helping local businesses access more Manitobans

For some Manitobans, shopping locally might be difficult depending on where they live.

However, one man is hoping to make it easier to boost the reach of those local businesses.

Joshua Vatnsdal, who is the owner of Prairie Flavours, is helping get that local taste to Manitobans with the help of a retrofitted ambulance.

"I saw (the ambulance) sitting in the field and I asked the farmer if she was willing to sell it and she agreed. It still smells like farm a little," said Vatnsdal.

He is currently in the process of taking out the walls in the vehicle and setting it up to bring the food to others.

The ambulance that is being retro-fitted to help deliver local products to Manitobans. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

His business Prairie Flavours is an online and local store and everything he sells has to be local product.

"About five years ago, when I was up at my parent's cottage in the Interlake and one of the local stores shut down, that's when the idea popped into my head," he said, adding he thought it would be good to see someone come up on weekends with a variety of healthy local food.

Vatnsdal is selling everything from pinto beans that are from Carmen, Man. to honey which comes from Steinbach, Man.

"We want as much money to stay in the province and that is one way of doing it,” he said. “Helping local businesses sell their local product."