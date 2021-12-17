Manitoba man sentenced for crash that killed mother and child
A Manitoba man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to charges in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her infant son.
Armand Chartrand was sentenced to eight years, minus time already served, during a sentencing hearing on Thursday in Court of Queen’s Bench.
He pleaded guilty in June to two counts of criminal negligence causing death and three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
The crash happened on Sept 26, 2020, at Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue.
A vehicle driven by Chartrand took off from police and crashed into a van.
Jennifer Dethmers, 30, died on the day of the crash and her infant son Anthony died a month later.
During the summer, the court heard Chartrand was travelling 112 km/h in a 50 km/h area when the crash happened.
In addition to the prison sentence, Chartrand also received a lifetime driving ban and a lifetime weapons prohibition.
-with files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick
