Manitoba man shot while taking out his garbage: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a man was shot while taking out his garbage early Friday morning.

Mounties got a call around 5:35 a.m. that a man had been shot outside his home on the Lake Manitoba First Nation. The 47-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told officers he had been taking out the garbage when a car drove by and he was shot.

Lundar RCMP is investigating the shooting with the help of Major Crime Services and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online.