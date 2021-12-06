Manitoba man wins $5M lottery jackpot, which he will be sharing with family

One Brandon, Man., man is the lucky winner of a $5 million LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, which he says he will share with his family.

Louis Montroy won the $5 million prize from the Nov. 24 draw by matching all six of the main prize numbers.

“I’m going to make sure my kids are taken care of,” he said in a Monday news release from the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC) and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

“I want to help them out with whatever they need. After that, I have no idea what I’m going to do!”

Montroy, who bought his winning ticket at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on 18th Street in Brandon, said it took him a bit of time to realize how much money he’d won.

“I scanned the ticket and thought, ‘$50,000?!’” he said.

“But there were too many zeroes. So I thought, ‘Nah, that’s $500,000! All of a sudden it clicked in that it was actually five-million-dollars. Well, oh my God! Was I ever surprised!”

He then went home and checked his numbers a few more times on the WCLC website with his wife.

“When I was at the store I tried to stay as quiet as possible. But when I was at home, I just wanted to scream out in celebration,” Montroy said.

“I checked the numbers again and again, and almost fell out of my chair every time. I kept saying, ‘Man, oh man! I can’t believe this!’”

Montroy joins some other big winners in Manitoba this year, including a Winnipeg family that shared a $60 million prize; a resident in Fraserwood who won $27.5 million; and a Wasagamack local who won $20 million.