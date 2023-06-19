Manitoba Marathon causing road closures in Winnipeg
The Manitoba Marathon is causing some road closures in Winnipeg on Sunday.
University Crescent between Chancellor Matheson Road and Pembina Highway, as well as Chancellor Matheson Road between Research Road and University Crescent will be closed on Sunday from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m.
However, this is not the only weekend road closure Winnipeggers need to be aware of.
Westbound Midwinter Avenue between Levis Street and Henderson Highway, including the north sidewalk, will be closed from June 18 at 8 a.m. until Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. This road closure is for water main renewal work.
The road closure planned for Smith Street between Ellice Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue is being rescheduled. It will no longer take place on June 21, and a new date will be announced at a later time.
Those driving in the areas of the road closures should plan for extra travel time, use alternate routes and check for traffic updates.
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testingOC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
West Nile Virus prevention program starts across BarrieThe City of Barrie's larviciding program to help control larval mosquitoes starts Monday.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.