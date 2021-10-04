Manitoba marks Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day

The Manitoba Legislative Building will be lit with a red dress on Oct. 4 to mark Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day.

This is a day for Manitobans to pay respect to families, friends and survivors as the province continues to mourn the loss of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. It is also a time to commemorate those who have gone missing and were taken too soon.

On Monday, Alan Lagimodiere, Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations minister, and Cathy Cox, the minister responsible for the status of women, released a statement urging Manitobans to bring awareness and speak out about violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

“Today, we remember those who have been taken too soon and to honour the healing journeys of the survivors and their families,” the statement said.

“Our government has committed to work on the path of implementing the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Calls for Justice and continue to consult and work with all levels of government to implement priorities in the national action plan.”

Manitoba passed a bill in 2017 to proclaim Oct. 4 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day. Manitoba was the first province to proclaim Oct. 4 as an official day.

Since the 1980s, more than 1,200 Indigenous women and girls have gone missing or been murdered. For decades now, families and loved have been calling for more recognition of the crisis.