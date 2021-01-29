Manitoba is teaming up with the federal government to put more than $60 million towards energy efficiency programs and rebates for Manitobans looking to cut back on natural gases.

On Friday, the federal government announced it would be putting up about $32.3 million from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, which will be matched by the provincial government's Efficiency Manitoba.

The funding will be used for programs to reduce natural gas use and greenhouse-gas emission.

"The funding will help build cleaner, healthier communities by providing incentives for energy-efficient equipment and retrofits," said MP Jim Carr, who spoke during a news conference on Friday.

Manitoba's Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said the funding will be used for Efficiency Manitoba's programs that will cut back on carbon emissions in households and businesses.

"By accessing these programs, Manitoba residential, Indigenous, commercial, institutional, industrial and agricultural sectors will reduce their natural gas energy use and associated GHGs (Greenhouse Gases) while saving money on their energy bills and making their homes more comfortable and businesses more efficient," she said.

This money could be used for natural gas-saving projects including home insulation, smart thermostats, and furnace and boiler upgrades for the residential sector.

"In the southern part of Manitoba, we heat our homes and businesses with natural gas. So one of the really big opportunities is improvements to your building envelope," said Efficiency Manitoba CEO Colleen Kuruluk.

"That'll be a very real example of natural gas savings that both residential and business customers can expect."

Kuruluk said some of these rebates are already available to Manitobans, and can be found on the Efficiency Manitoba website.