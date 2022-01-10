Manitoba men’s curling championships postponed

The Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.

The Viterra Championship was set to begin on Jan. 25 in Selkirk, but a release from CurlManitoba Monday said with the current public health orders being extended, it was forced to postpone the event.

CurlManitoba said it is planning on running a championship for the 28 teams who qualified for the tournament at the Selkirk Curling Club from Feb. 9-13.

The winner of the Viterra Championship will represent the province at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, which is the Canadian men’s curling championships.

That event is scheduled in March.