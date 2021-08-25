Manitoba Metis Federation announces mandatory vaccine policy

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) has adopted a mandatory vaccine policy for the employees, contractors, visitors and elected officials of the MMF cabinet.

Frances Chartrand, the MMF’s minister for health and early learning child care, said under this policy, designated individuals will need to complete the necessary steps to become fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status.

“We do not take this decision lightly, but we believe this is the only course we can take that will support the safety of our Citizens and employees, and through them, our Elders and children,” Chartrand said in a news release.

According to the MMF, the vaccine policy includes counselling for those who are vaccine hesitant, and a window of time for people to reflect on their options and make a decision.

The MMF will make accommodations for those who are medically unable to get vaccinated or unable to get vaccinated for other reasons, as required by law.

Chartrand noted the MMF has a large employer presence in the province, with employees, affiliates, contractors and elected officials in all parts of Manitoba. She noted that the MMF provides services to many of the Red River Metis in

Manitoba and needs to ensure it provides services as safely as possible.

“We don’t want any interactions in our government buildings, our daycares, our pharmacies, or anyone entering the homes of our Citizens to effect housing repairs or administer services to present a health risk,” Chartrand said.

“We will continue to refine our processes and protocols on all fronts as we face the fourth wave of this virus, to help our Citizens and staff stay healthy. It’s the right thing to do.”

Chartrand said the policy has been in effect since July. The MMF will deal with any unvaccinated individuals on case-by-cases basis.