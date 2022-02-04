Manitoba Métis Federation condemns use of Métis symbols in anti-restriction convoys

The Manitoba Métis Federation says it is condemning the use of Métis symbols in recent anti-pandemic restriction protests, including the one in Ottawa that has been running for a week.

“The use of our symbols is not only inappropriate, but also unacceptable,” David Chartrand, president of the MMF, said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the Algonquin people, on whose land the City of Ottawa was built. We support their call for a resolution and end to the protest on their traditional lands.”

On Wednesday, the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan, the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, and the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg released a statement saying it does not support the Trucker Convoy and the Confederation Park setup on the Algonquin Nation Lands/Territory.

“The Algonquin Nation does not support the setup of a teepee, the pipe ceremony and a sacred fire in Confederation Park in support of the “Freedom Convoy,” the statement reads. “The Algonquin Nation did not give consent for these ceremonial practices and could cause more harm to who we are as First Nations/Algonquin people.”

Chartrand said the MMF is saddened for the “90 per cent of truckers who are fully vaccinated” and who have worked to deliver supplies to Canadians.

“Rest assured that the Red River Métis know that the individuals who are currently using their semi-trucks as weapons to cause havoc and harass Canadians are the minority,” Chartrand said.

Chartrand said some of the organizers of the protest have either called themselves Métis or have used Métis symbols such as the sash to encourage the appearance of Indigenous support. During a news conference in Ottawa Thursday, Tamara Lich, one of the organizers, said she has Métis heritage and was offended that the convoy protest had been painted as “racists, misogynists and event terrorists."

”The reality is that members of this freedom movement are average peace-loving and law-abiding citizens from all walks of life who are fed up with being disrespected and bullied by our government,” Lich said.

“Canadians and Red River Métis Citizens always have the right to protest, but as your elected representatives, we have the duty to inform all Canadians that these individuals and this convoy in no way represent what we believe in,” Chartrand wrote. “We are all in this together and staying together is the only way we will be able to walk the path to the other side of this pandemic."