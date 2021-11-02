Manitoba Metis Federation invests in affordable housing in The Pas

The Manitoba Mets Federation (MMF) announced on Tuesday it will be investing more than $10 million in new affordable housing for seniors and families in The Pas, Man.

In addition, the investment will include a new 40-space licenced childcare facility, a community garden and a garden park.

“We are not just building a few houses, we are creating a place for people to connect, including a community garden and a new public park. This plan will have benefits for all residents of The Pas,” said David Chartrand, president of the MMF, in a statement.

The new childcare centre will be located adjacent to the new seniors’ homes, giving the children who attend an opportunity to connect with community elders.

The centre is being purposefully built to allow for Red River Métis heritage and culture to be a core component of its curriculum. It will not only provide daily education and land-based learning, but also provide a free transportation program and a meal program for the children.

The MMF said the centre will offer employment opportunities for 14 staff members, ranging from childcare professionals to parenting program facilitators.

“Not only will this project offer quality daycare for people in The Pas, it will also bring economic opportunity for the community, with local construction and trade businesses eligible to contribute to the centre’s development,” said Frances Chartrand, Minister of Early Learning and Childcare with the MMF.

Judy Mayer, MMF vice president of The Pas Region, said the MMF has an ongoing commitment to all of its citizens, including those in the province’s north.

“Addressing their needs through affordable housing and culturally appropriate daycare facilities in The Pas is only one step of an ongoing program to support economic and cultural strength in our northern communities,” she said.