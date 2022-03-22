Manitoba Métis Federation launches new hub to help vulnerable people

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) has launched a new hub in the city's North End to help vulnerable Métis citizens and others at risk of homelessness.

On Tuesday, the MMF opened the doors at 550 Selkirk Avenue – the home of the MMF's new Rapid Services Hub. The space will have an on-site rapid support services team to address housing needs.

"The fact is there is a need here. There is a need in this community. There is a need in the Métis nation," said William Goodon, MMF's minister of housing and property management.

"A lot of times though, Métis citizens get left behind, they fall through the cracks – and that is what we are doing here, to make sure that we catch those people who aren't getting those services."

Goodon said while the hub will look to help Métis citizens experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, the rapid services team will be offering assistance to others who need it.

"Our doors are open," he said.

Coun. Markus Chambers, who attended the opening Tuesday, said homelessness in Winnipeg is an issue that needs to be addressed.

"It is partners like the MMF that are working collaboratively with all levels of government to, again, address the issue of homelessness and make sure that those that are vulnerable in our city have a place to live, and have the wraparound services that are necessary to keep them housed and move them back on a path of safety and wellbeing," he said.

While housing is important, Bernadette Smith, MLA for Point Douglas, said more support is also needed.

"Housing is one way of supporting folks, but we need wraparound supports as well to ensure that people are successful in the housing that they are going to live in and that they have the mental health supports that they need, and those struggling with addictions."

Goodon said this is one of several projects the MMF is working on to address homelessness.