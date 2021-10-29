Manitoba Métis Federation plans to take province to court over hunter rights

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) says it plans to take the province to court to challenge what it calls unconstitutional restrictions against Indigenous hunters.

On Friday, MMF President David Chartrand said the Manitoba government is treating Métis hunters like criminals and is ignoring their hunting rights.

"It is Pallister's government still lingering with those policies that are trying to hurt my people – what they've forgot to take into consideration is that the MMF will never allow that to happen to my people. We will go to court," Chartrand said.

A spokesperson for the MMF told CTV News no claim has been filed yet, but the MMF intends on filing one next week.

Chartrand alleged in October, Métis hunters were detained by RCMP until conservation officers arrived on the scene to charge the group. He said the hunters had been selected by the MMF for a limited sustainable moose harvest in the Duck and Porcupine Mountains and were following all Métis laws and had proper tags.

A provincial spokesperson said they couldn't comment on the charges which are now before the courts.

The provincial spokesperson said hunting in the Duck and Porcupine Mountains has been closed since 2011 to protect an at-risk moose population. They said the government made a limited fall moose hunt available for Indigenous communities who got authorization under interim measures.

"Despite the availability of interim harvesting opportunities for Indigenous communities, the MMF has proceeded unilaterally by issuing its own hunting tags, recognizing that this could lead to charges for illegally killed moose," the provincial spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News.

"Conservation officers have responsibilities to appropriately investigate and enforce the moose conservation closure and ask for the assistance of local RCMP where required. Any individuals illegally hunting moose are charged and released on appearance notices and the moose and their firearms may be seized."

The spokesperson said as of Friday, Manitoba has not been served with any court action raising additional allegations.