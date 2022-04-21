Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican

A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.

Manitoba Metis Federation President David Chartrand says the meeting was a very powerful way to start the healing process.

The delegation was the first Indigenous group to meet the head of the church since Francis apologized to Indigenous people for the deplorable conduct of church members involved in residential schools.

The Pope apologized at the Vatican early this month following a week of meetings with Metis, Inuit and First Nations delegates.

The Manitoba Metis Federation had a separate meeting organized with Francis.

Chartrand says the Manitoba Metis delegation came with a message of hope and revitalization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.