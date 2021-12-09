Manitoba MLA dies after car crash near Thompson: NDP
Manitoba NDP has confirmed Danielle Adams, the MLA for Thompson, has died after a car crash.
In a statement released Thursday, the opposition party said the crash happened Thursday afternoon near Thompson.
"Danielle’s passing is heartbreaking on so many levels—she was a young, caring mother who wore her heart on her sleeve,” NDP Leader Wab Kinew, said in a news release. “She was a fierce advocate for her constituents in Thompson and always made northern Manitobans a priority."
Adams was elected in 2019 and served as the critic for child care, housing, disability and poverty matters.
The NDP said when she was in the legislature, she called for better treatment for the people she represented in the north and “made an effort to raise their concerns at every opportunity.”
The party added she also fought for affordable, accessible and reliable child care throughout the province.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Premier Heather Stefanson sent her condolences to Adams’ family, and said all of Manitoba suffered a “terrible loss.”
The NDP said Adams' family – her husband and two young boys – have asked for privacy.
CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.
