Manitoba Moose celebrate Dancing Gabe on his 60th birthday

Dancing Gabe -- Winnipeg’s most famous sports fan – celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday, with a special tribute in his honour at the Manitoba Moose game.

Gabriel Langlois, known as Dancing Gabe, is a staple at Winnipeg sporting events, who’s always there to cheer on his home team.

Langlois turned 60 on Sunday, so the Manitoba Moose put on a party in his honour at their Jan. 29 matchup against Toronto. The celebration included cake, the singing of ‘Happy Birthday,’ and posters demonstrating Langlois’ most famous moves.

The Moose even turned out a win for Langlois’ big day, topping the Marlies 3-2.

“I like to make the fans smile,” he said at Sunday’s big event.

When asked if he has a message for those who love to watch him dance, Langlois said he wanted to thank those young and old.

“I’d like to keep on dancing,” he said.