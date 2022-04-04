Manitoba Moose game honours Indigenous culture

The Manitoba Moose held its annual ‘Follow Your Dreams’ game on Sunday – an initiative aimed at celebrating Indigenous culture.

At the game, the Moose welcomed youth from northern and remote Manitoba communities, and put Indigenous culture on full display from the music played to the jerseys worn.

“We’re celebrating Indigenous culture, pride,” said Kevin Chief, the cofounder of the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC),

“We have young people all the way up from isolated communities, Lac Brochet, Shamattawa, Pauingassi, Pine Creek, Duck Bay.”

He noted that these young people got the chance to meet their role models, including former NHL players.

Chief said everyone at the game was celebrating the collective history, pride, and the contributions Indigenous people have made to Manitoba and Canada.

“I think we are at our best when we celebrate. When we celebrate and we’re able to be proud of who we are and proud of where we’re from,” Chief said.

He added that Sunday’s game felt even more special after Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.

“Many of the young people, if not all of the young people that are in town from northern Manitoba, they are all descendants of residential school survivors,” Chief said.

“So it’s so special for them to hear their songs and their stories and to be able to celebrate that strength and courage and resiliency of their parents and grandparents and, of course, all of our survivors.”

Autographed jerseys are also being auctioned off with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the WASAC North Initiative, which helps young people in isolated communities access sports, recreation and cultural activities.