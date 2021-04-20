Manitoba mother says young woman's life was stolen by man in meth-fuelled stabbing The mother of a young Manitoba woman who was stabbed to death says her life was stolen just as it was beginning. Police presence in Red Deer neighbourhood will continue overnight Red Deer RCMP are advising the public that there will continue to be officers in the area of Gilbert Crescent overnight. Teachers, farmers and childcare workers can now pre-register for vaccine Region of Waterloo adds new list of vaccine eligible groups that includes teachers. Ontario Premier Doug Ford isolating in Toronto after staffer tests positive for COVID-19 Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating after learning that a staff member that he came in close contact with Monday has tested positive for COVID-19.