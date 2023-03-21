Manitoba Mountie suing RCMP over police dog attack

A Manitoba Mountie is suing the RCMP after he claims he was bitten multiple times by a police dog during an arrest.

Randal Metzler has been a constable with the RCMP for 14 years, but now he is looking to take his employer to court.

According to a statement of claim filed in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench early last week, Metzler was on-duty and helping with an arrest of a suspect at a home in the RM of Ritchot on March 25, 2021.

While he was getting out of his police car, the claim alleges Metzler was attacked by an RCMP police dog that bit multiple times on the right and left leg.

The claim says the police dog was not properly leashed and had been left to wander when it attacked him in an ‘aggressive manner.’

Metzler was immediately taken to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg where he was given antibiotics and stitches, the claim says.

“Following the incident, the plaintiff (Metzler) has suffered from severe mental distress including anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and an ongoing fear towards dogs,” the claim reads, adding Metzler also has nerve damage in his left leg.

The claim lists both the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada as defendants, saying they breached their duties and were negligent in the matter.

Metzler is now seeking general damages for, “ongoing pain, suffering and anxiety as well as permanent scarring and nerve damage,” from the attack, according to the claim.

A spokesperson for Canada's Department of Justice referred CTV News to the Manitoba RCMP for comment.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine with the Manitoba RCMP told CTV News due to the ongoing litigation, RCMP is not able to discuss any details at this time.

The allegations have not been proven in court.