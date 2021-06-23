Manitoba moves forward with first step of reopening; gathering sizes increase, restaurants can reopen

With Manitoba meeting and exceeding its COVID-19 vaccination target, the province will begin its first step of reopening this weekend, increasing gatherings, reopening a number of retail businesses, personal services and restaurants, and giving fully vaccinated Manitobans more eased restrictions.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, joined by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, made the reopening announcement on Wednesday. This first step of the plan – which is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 26 – includes a general reopening, as well as eased restrictions specifically for fully vaccinated Manitobans.

The general reopening plan includes increased gathering sizes, raised capacity limits for retail services and a chance for shuttered restaurants to welcome back patrons.

GATHERING SIZES

an increase to outdoor gatherings on private property to 10 people, and will allow visitors to go inside homes for essential activities like using a washroom;

public outdoor gathering sizes will increase to 25 persons;

RETAIL, PERSONAL SERVICES AND GYMS

Retail businesses can open at 25 per cent capacity with a limit of 250 persons. There will be no limit on how many household members can shop together;

Personal service businesses including hair and nail salons, estheticians, and barbers can reopen by appointment only at 50 per cent capacity;

Gyms and fitness centres can reopen for individual and group classes at 25 per cent capacity, with three metres distance between patrons;

Dance, music and theatre classes, along with other organized recreation activities can reopen outdoors with up to 25 people, and can reopen indoors at 25 per cent capacity with a limit of five people. No tournaments will be allowed.

Swimming and wading pools can reopen indoors and outdoors at 25 per cent capacity; and

Summer day camps can reopen with a maximum of 20 participants in a group.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS

Restaurants and bars can reopen at 25 per cent capacity indoors; however, only household members will be allowed to sit together unless all people at the table are fully vaccinated.

Restaurants and bars can reopen at 50 per cent outdoors. However tables will be limited to eight people but they do not have to be from the same household;

FAITH-BASED GATHERINGS, WEDDINGS AND FUNERALS

Indoor faith-based and community gatherings such as pow-wows and sun dance ceremonies will be limited to 50 people as long as each household is distanced.

Outdoor weddings and funerals will be limited to 25 people in addition to photographers and officiants. Indoor weddings and funerals are still limited to 10 people;

THE EASED RESTRICTIONS FOR FULL VACCINATED MANITOBANS

Under the reopening plan, fully vaccinated Manitobans can:

Visit loved ones in personal care homes or hospitals;

Travel within Canada for essential and non-essential without having to self-isolate when they return to Manitoba; and

Eat at indoor restaurants and bars with other friends and family who are fully vaccinated;

The plan will also allow fully vaccinated residents of personal care homes or congregate living facilities to take part in social or communal activities.

The province had unveiled the '4-3-2-One Great Summer' plan earlier in June, with plans to reopen if 70 per cent of Manitobans 12 and older had received their first dose and 25 per cent have received their second dose by Canada Day.

As of Tuesday, the province reported 71.4 per cent of Manitobans 12 and up had received at least one dose and 26.9 per cent with two doses.

The next reopening target is scheduled for Terry Fox Day on August 2, if 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans receive their first dose and 50 per cent get their second dose.

The province said it will consider reopening earlier depending on the vaccination goals.

With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick and Kayla Rosen