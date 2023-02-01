Manitoba MP Candice Bergen is stepping down
Candice Bergen, MP for Portage-Lisgar, is stepping down, which means a byelection may be coming.
On Wednesday, Bergen posted a video to social media, saying that she submitted her letter of resignation after 14 years as an MP.
She noted it has been an “incredible and very fulfilling 14 years serving my party, my caucus, and my country.”
In the video, Bergen thanked her constituents, her family, volunteers, staff members and colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
“I’m choosing to leave now, not because I’m tired or I’ve run out of steam, in fact, it’s the exact opposite. I feel hopeful and re-energized,” she said.
Bergen said she’s hopeful about the Conservative Party and caucus under the leadership of Pierre Poilievre.
“I’m more energized than ever and I’m optimistic and excited for the future,” she said.
Bergen’s resignation means there will likely be a byelection in the Portage-Lisgar riding.
Last week, Manitoba’s Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced that he is stepping down to seek the federal Conservative nomination for Portage-Lisgar.
-
Ottawa police chief wants to delay Wellington Street openingOttawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says a "whole security footprint analysis" of the street and the Parliamentary Precinct needs to be completed before the street opens to traffic.
-
Skating rinks re-open as temperatures dropTemperatures have dropped across Southwestern Ontario, making it perfect weather for skaters to take a spin on outdoor ice rinks.
-
Former Alta. premier Kenney joining Bennett Jones law firm as senior advisorA second key player of Alberta's last government revealed their landing spot on Wednesday: former premier Jason Kenney is joining Bennett Jones' Calgary office.
-
61-year-old man charged with attempted murder after baby seriously injured in Markham, Ont. hotelA man from China has been charged after a two-month-old baby was found seriously injured in a hotel in Markham on Tuesday afternoon.
-
January's new listings hit level not seen since the late 90s: Calgary realty boardThe Calgary Real Estate Board says January's new listings fell to a level not seen since the last 90s as home sales declined 40 per cent from the year before.
-
Calgary restaurant that turned into 'splash park' during flood reopens with reimagined menuA Calgary restaurant that was forced to close its doors late last year after a flood has reopened with a reimagined menu.
-
Calgary buckling under EMS crisis, Alberta NDP saysNew data, acquired by the Alberta NDP, suggests the province's EMS crisis is getting worse under the current government, with a lack of ambulances putting Calgarians at severe risk.
-
Eby not ruling out side talks with PM at national health gatheringBritish Columbia Premier David Eby says he's optimistic about next week's meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers about health-care funding.
-
Fishing regulations being made easier in ManitobaThe Manitoba government is working to make fishing in the province easier with new regulations coming into effect in April.