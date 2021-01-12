A Manitoba Member of Parliament is back in the federal cabinet one year after stepping away due to a cancer battle.

During Tuesday morning’s federal cabinet shuffle, Jim Carr, who represents the riding of Winnipeg South Centre, was once again named to cabinet.

While he has no official portfolio, Carr is once again the prime minister’s special representative to the Prairies, a role he previously held after the 2019 election.

Carr was first elected federally in 2015 and previously served as minister of natural resources and minister of international trade diversification under the Liberal government.

Carr was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, in October 2019.

The shuffle occurred Tuesday morning to address the retirement of MP Navdeep Bains, who stepped down as innovation minister.

- With files from The Canadian Press.