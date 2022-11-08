Manitoba Museum acquires historic Paul Kane painting
The Manitoba Museum has recently acquired an original, signed oil painting by the early Canadian artist Paul Kane.
The painting, which is called ‘The Fur Trader, is a field sketch of Andrew McDermot, who was an influential trader and settler at Red River in the mid-1800s. He is also the person Winnipeg’s McDermot Avenue is named after.
It’s believed Kane painted ‘The Fur Trader’ at a Red River settlement during a visit in 1849.
“What's really special about this portrait is that it was also painted by Paul Kane, and Paul Kane is a world-famous painter of people and scenes from the Canadian northwest in the mid-19th century,” said Roland Sawatzky, curator of history at the Manitoba Museum.
The Manitoba Museum bought the painting from a private collector in Germany with the help of the federal government, the Manitoba Museum Foundation and private donors.
Sawatzky said the painting is a “major acquisition” for the Manitoba Museum, noting the price was just over $100,000.
“It went right on exhibit, because that’s how important it was for us, and how important it is for the people of Manitoba to see it,” he said.
‘The Fur Trader’ is currently on display at the museum’s Shared Legacies Gallery.
