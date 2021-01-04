With concert venues closed across the province, one Manitoba music festival has found a way for people to enjoy concerts from the safety of their homes.

Whoop and Hollar Folk Festival is launching its Spirit of Manitoba Winter Concert Series and Open Mic Night, a series of free, local concerts.

From January through March, the festival will offer six virtual shows, followed by an interactive open mic night where audience members can register in advance to perform.

Josh Wright, the festival’s artistic director, said in a news release it’s important to hold this type of event this winter.

“Since Manitobans are still unable to safely come together to throw live concerts, open mics, and festivals for the foreseeable future, we felt it was time to come up with the next best alternative that will hopefully bring some joy and inspiration to both the creators and consumersof our local music scene,” he said.

The winter concert series and open mic nights will take place on Jan. 16 and 30, Feb. 13 and 27, and March 13 and 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The events are free and will be streamed on Whoop and Hollar’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.

The lineup of performers will be announced next week.