Manitoba NDP announces new opposition critic roles
Manitoba's official opposition party has announced new critic roles.
On Thursday, Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew released the list of critic roles for his party of MLAs heading into this next legislative assembly.
The Members of the Legislative Assembly who are appointed as opposition critics are responsible for researching and asking questions of the government in the House.
In a news release, Kinew said his opposition party will be focussed on Hydro affordability, school and senior care improvements and creating more jobs.
Here is the list of the Manitoba NDP opposition critic roles:
Wab Kinew (Fort Rouge)
- Critic for Executive Council
- Critic for Intergovernmental Affairs
Nello Altomare (Transcona)
- Critic for Education and Early Childhood Learning
Uzoma Asagwara (Union Station)
- Critic for Health
- 2SLGBTTQ+ spokesperson
Diljeet Brar (Burrows)
- Critic for Agriculture
Ian Bushie - Deputy House Leader (Keewatinook)
- Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure
Nahanni Fontaine - House Leader (St. Johns)
- Critic for Families
- Spokesperson for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People
- Spokesperson for Veterans Affairs
Amanda Lathlin (The Pas-Kameesak)
- Critic for Sports, Culture and Heritage
Tom Lindsey (Flin Flon)
- Critic for Natural Resources and Northern Development
Jim Maloway (Elmwood)
- Critic for Seniors and Long-Term Care
Malaya Marcelino (Notre Dame)
- Critic for Labour and Immigration
Jamie Moses (St. Vital)
- Critic for Advanced Education and Training
Lisa Naylor - Deputy Caucus Chair (Wolseley)
- Critic for Municipal Relations and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation
- 2SLGBTTQ+ spokesperson
Eric Redhead (Thompson)
- Critic for Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations
Adrien Sala (St. James)
- Critic for Finance and Manitoba Hydro
Mintu Sandhu (The Maples)
- Critic for Consumer Protection and Government Services
Bernadette Smith - Caucus Chair (Point Douglas)
- Critic for Mental Health and Community Wellness
Mark Wasyliw (Fort Garry)
- Critic for Economic Development, Investment and Trade
- Critic for Environment and Climate Change and Efficiency Manitoba
Matt Wiebe – Whip (Concordia)
- Critic for Justice and Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation