Manitoba NDP leader looks to rally supporters ahead of Oct. 3 vote
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew appears to be urging his supporters to not be complacent.
Opinion polls suggest the NDP has a strong lead over the governing Progressive Conservatives heading into the Oct. 3 election, but Kinew says the race is very close.
He told supporters today that polls do not change governments, voters do.
Advance polls open Saturday, and the NDP and Tories have yet to reveal their full platforms with costs and revenues.
Kinew says he has laid out the costs of his promises so far, and the full platform with more promises will be released closer to the election.
The Manitoba Liberals have released a platform outlining the costs of their promises, but the document does not lay out details on promised tax changes, including an income-tax hike on high earners.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.
