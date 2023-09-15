Manitoba NDP promise to speed up hiring process for international health workers

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to speed up the accreditation process for some internationally educated health professionals.

Leader Wab Kinew says if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, it would spend $1 million to create a new government office to help health-care professionals navigate registration.

He says his party would work with colleges and regulatory bodies to look at ways to cut down red tape for health-care professionals.

Kinew promised another $1 million in financial aid to be set aside for internationally trained workers who may need to take additional courses.

Staffing levels in health-care facilities continue to cause a strain across the system after the COVID-19 pandemic, with some advocacy groups saying doctor shortages in the province have reached an all-time high this year.

The Progressive Conservatives looked to bring in 300 internally educated workers to fill some of the vacancies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.