Manitoba NDP wants COVID-19 vaccinations required for all government caucus

The Manitoba NDP is demanding that the new leader of the province’s Progressive Conservative Party require all the members of the PC caucus to be vaccinated.

On Wednesday, NDP House Leader Nahanni Fontaine wrote a letter to House Speaker Myrna Driedger urging that all MLAs be vaccinated to participate in House proceedings.

In a news release, Fontaine noted that elected officials should lead by example.

“That’s why it’s so important that the next PC Leader reinforce the message from our trusted public health officials that getting the vaccine is the most important thing Manitobans can do to protect our communities and end the pandemic,” Fontaine said.

“We’re listening to Manitoba health-care workers and school staff who are doing their part – it's time for the government to step up.”

The NDP notes that all 18 members of its caucus are fully vaccinated.

Matt Wiebe, NDP House Whip, said with kids heading back to school and the potential of a fourth wave, the province needs to take a stand to encourage vaccination and support public health.

“It’s up to the new leader to ensure that all government MLAs are fully vaccinated,” Wiebe said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford gave a directive to his caucus to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the prospect of being expelled.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the house speaker for comment.