Manitoba NDP wants inquest into the death of woman who died after attempted patient transfer

The Manitoba NDP is calling for an inquest into the death of a woman who died after an attempt to transport her out of the province from a Brandon ICU in May 2021.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew made the request on Thursday with the full support of the family of Krystal Mousseau, the woman who died.

“We believe that it’s important for the provincial government to call an inquest so that this family can have answers to some of the questions that they are still seeking to have a resolution to,” he said.

“And also to ensure that their calls for justice for Krystal will be answered.”

Mousseau, a mother of two, died on May 25 at the Brandon Regional Health Centre after attempts to move her from the ICU to another province by plane.

“Immediately after this tragedy took place, the family started to ask the very important questions of what happened. Why did Ms. Mousseau die? And might she still be alive had that attempt to transport her never taken place?” Kinew said.

“I think all of us as Manitobans can empathize with this family.”

Kinew said Mousseau’s death has been investigated as a critical incident, which could lead to internal recommendations for the health-care system. However, an inquest would go further and provide more transparency of the details surrounding her death.

“We need an inquest into the death of Krystal Mousseau so that this grieving family can have answers as to what happened to their loved one. And so they could use that information to push for justice,” Kinew said.

He noted we should also look at this inquest as an opportunity to learn from what happened and make things safer for other patients.

Kinew wrote a letter to the minister of justice last month requesting an inquest, but hasn’t received a response.

In a statement, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said his sympathies go out to Mousseau’s family and community.

He said her death was reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation was conducted.

Friesen noted that under the Fatality Inquiries Act, the responsibility of calling an inquest rests with the chief medical examiner.

The province said the minister has responded to Kinew’s letter.